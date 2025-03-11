Currencies / NATR
NATR: Nature's Sunshine Products Inc
16.84 USD 0.17 (1.00%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
NATR exchange rate has changed by -1.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 16.73 and at a high of 17.09.
Follow Nature's Sunshine Products Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NATR News
Daily Range
16.73 17.09
Year Range
11.01 18.06
- Previous Close
- 17.01
- Open
- 16.98
- Bid
- 16.84
- Ask
- 17.14
- Low
- 16.73
- High
- 17.09
- Volume
- 194
- Daily Change
- -1.00%
- Month Change
- 0.30%
- 6 Months Change
- 33.33%
- Year Change
- 24.74%
