NATR: Nature's Sunshine Products Inc
16.17 USD 0.58 (3.46%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio NATR ha avuto una variazione del -3.46% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 16.10 e ad un massimo di 16.86.
Segui le dinamiche di Nature's Sunshine Products Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Intervallo Giornaliero
16.10 16.86
Intervallo Annuale
11.01 18.06
- Chiusura Precedente
- 16.75
- Apertura
- 16.75
- Bid
- 16.17
- Ask
- 16.47
- Minimo
- 16.10
- Massimo
- 16.86
- Volume
- 387
- Variazione giornaliera
- -3.46%
- Variazione Mensile
- -3.69%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 28.03%
- Variazione Annuale
- 19.78%
21 settembre, domenica