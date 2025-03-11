QuotazioniSezioni
NATR: Nature's Sunshine Products Inc

16.17 USD 0.58 (3.46%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio NATR ha avuto una variazione del -3.46% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 16.10 e ad un massimo di 16.86.

Segui le dinamiche di Nature's Sunshine Products Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
16.10 16.86
Intervallo Annuale
11.01 18.06
Chiusura Precedente
16.75
Apertura
16.75
Bid
16.17
Ask
16.47
Minimo
16.10
Massimo
16.86
Volume
387
Variazione giornaliera
-3.46%
Variazione Mensile
-3.69%
Variazione Semestrale
28.03%
Variazione Annuale
19.78%
21 settembre, domenica