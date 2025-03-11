通貨 / NATR
NATR: Nature's Sunshine Products Inc
16.75 USD 0.26 (1.58%)
セクター: 消費者防御 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
NATRの今日の為替レートは、1.58%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり16.40の安値と16.84の高値で取引されました。
Nature's Sunshine Products Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
16.40 16.84
1年のレンジ
11.01 18.06
- 以前の終値
- 16.49
- 始値
- 16.50
- 買値
- 16.75
- 買値
- 17.05
- 安値
- 16.40
- 高値
- 16.84
- 出来高
- 251
- 1日の変化
- 1.58%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -0.24%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 32.62%
- 1年の変化
- 24.07%
