通貨 / NATR
NATR: Nature's Sunshine Products Inc

16.75 USD 0.26 (1.58%)
セクター: 消費者防御 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

NATRの今日の為替レートは、1.58%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり16.40の安値と16.84の高値で取引されました。

Nature's Sunshine Products Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

NATR News

1日のレンジ
16.40 16.84
1年のレンジ
11.01 18.06
以前の終値
16.49
始値
16.50
買値
16.75
買値
17.05
安値
16.40
高値
16.84
出来高
251
1日の変化
1.58%
1ヶ月の変化
-0.24%
6ヶ月の変化
32.62%
1年の変化
24.07%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K