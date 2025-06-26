Moedas / MRC
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
MRC: MRC Global Inc
14.52 USD 0.15 (1.04%)
Setor: Energia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do MRC para hoje mudou para 1.04%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 14.47 e o mais alto foi 14.70.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas MRC Global Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MRC Notícias
- MRC Global (MRC) Q2 Revenue Rises 12%
- MRC Global Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Decrease Y/Y
- MRC Global Q2 2025 slides: Revenue jumps 12%, announces DNOW combination
- MRC Global (MRC) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- DNOW Q2 2025 presentation: Sequential growth amid merger with MRC Global
- MRC Global earnings missed by $0.03, revenue topped estimates
- Mueller Water Products (MWA) Misses Q3 Earnings Estimates
- Zacks.com featured highlights include AZZ, Plains GP, DMC Global, MRC Global and The Greenbrier Companies
- 5 Value Stocks With Exciting EV-to-EBITDA Ratios to Snap Up Now
- Despite Fast-paced Momentum, MRC (MRC) Is Still a Bargain Stock
- MRC (MRC) Is a Great Choice for 'Trend' Investors, Here's Why
- Now Inc stock price target lowered to $18 by Stifel on oil sector concerns
- NYLI WMC Small Companies Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- MRC Global And DNOW Tie The Knot (NYSE:MRC)
- MRC Global and DNOW merger puts MRC on positive CreditWatch at S&P
- Palantir, Nike lead Friday’s market cap stock movers
- Nike, Oaktree among Friday’s market cap stock movers
- MRC Global stock hits 52-week high at 15.41 USD
- MRC Global stock price target raised to $17 from $15 at Stifel
- Now Inc stock price target raised to $19 from $17 at Stifel
- Now Inc price target raised to $19 from $17 at Stifel on MRC deal
- MRC Global stock surges after DNOW announces $1.5 billion acquisition
- DNOW to acquire MRC Global in $1.5 billion all-stock transaction
- DNOW to acquire MRC Global in $1.5 billion all-stock deal
Faixa diária
14.47 14.70
Faixa anual
9.23 15.58
- Fechamento anterior
- 14.37
- Open
- 14.50
- Bid
- 14.52
- Ask
- 14.82
- Low
- 14.47
- High
- 14.70
- Volume
- 769
- Mudança diária
- 1.04%
- Mudança mensal
- -1.83%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 27.93%
- Mudança anual
- 14.60%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh