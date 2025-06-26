Divisas / MRC
MRC: MRC Global Inc
14.37 USD 0.17 (1.17%)
Sector: Energía Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de MRC de hoy ha cambiado un -1.17%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 14.26, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 14.75.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas MRC Global Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
14.26 14.75
Rango anual
9.23 15.58
- Cierres anteriores
- 14.54
- Open
- 14.49
- Bid
- 14.37
- Ask
- 14.67
- Low
- 14.26
- High
- 14.75
- Volumen
- 3.194 K
- Cambio diario
- -1.17%
- Cambio mensual
- -2.84%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 26.61%
- Cambio anual
- 13.42%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B