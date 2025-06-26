Currencies / MRC
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
MRC: MRC Global Inc
14.54 USD 0.06 (0.41%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MRC exchange rate has changed by 0.41% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 14.40 and at a high of 14.61.
Follow MRC Global Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MRC News
- MRC Global (MRC) Q2 Revenue Rises 12%
- MRC Global Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Decrease Y/Y
- MRC Global Q2 2025 slides: Revenue jumps 12%, announces DNOW combination
- MRC Global (MRC) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- DNOW Q2 2025 presentation: Sequential growth amid merger with MRC Global
- MRC Global earnings missed by $0.03, revenue topped estimates
- Mueller Water Products (MWA) Misses Q3 Earnings Estimates
- Zacks.com featured highlights include AZZ, Plains GP, DMC Global, MRC Global and The Greenbrier Companies
- 5 Value Stocks With Exciting EV-to-EBITDA Ratios to Snap Up Now
- Despite Fast-paced Momentum, MRC (MRC) Is Still a Bargain Stock
- MRC (MRC) Is a Great Choice for 'Trend' Investors, Here's Why
- Now Inc stock price target lowered to $18 by Stifel on oil sector concerns
- NYLI WMC Small Companies Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- MRC Global And DNOW Tie The Knot (NYSE:MRC)
- MRC Global and DNOW merger puts MRC on positive CreditWatch at S&P
- Palantir, Nike lead Friday’s market cap stock movers
- Nike, Oaktree among Friday’s market cap stock movers
- MRC Global stock hits 52-week high at 15.41 USD
- MRC Global stock price target raised to $17 from $15 at Stifel
- Now Inc stock price target raised to $19 from $17 at Stifel
- Now Inc price target raised to $19 from $17 at Stifel on MRC deal
- MRC Global stock surges after DNOW announces $1.5 billion acquisition
- DNOW to acquire MRC Global in $1.5 billion all-stock transaction
- DNOW to acquire MRC Global in $1.5 billion all-stock deal
Daily Range
14.40 14.61
Year Range
9.23 15.58
- Previous Close
- 14.48
- Open
- 14.55
- Bid
- 14.54
- Ask
- 14.84
- Low
- 14.40
- High
- 14.61
- Volume
- 2.152 K
- Daily Change
- 0.41%
- Month Change
- -1.69%
- 6 Months Change
- 28.11%
- Year Change
- 14.76%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%