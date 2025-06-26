QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / MRC
Tornare a Azioni

MRC: MRC Global Inc

14.24 USD 0.36 (2.47%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio MRC ha avuto una variazione del -2.47% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 14.21 e ad un massimo di 14.55.

Segui le dinamiche di MRC Global Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

MRC News

Intervallo Giornaliero
14.21 14.55
Intervallo Annuale
9.23 15.58
Chiusura Precedente
14.60
Apertura
14.54
Bid
14.24
Ask
14.54
Minimo
14.21
Massimo
14.55
Volume
1.881 K
Variazione giornaliera
-2.47%
Variazione Mensile
-3.72%
Variazione Semestrale
25.46%
Variazione Annuale
12.39%
20 settembre, sabato