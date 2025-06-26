Valute / MRC
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
MRC: MRC Global Inc
14.24 USD 0.36 (2.47%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio MRC ha avuto una variazione del -2.47% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 14.21 e ad un massimo di 14.55.
Segui le dinamiche di MRC Global Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MRC News
- MRC Global (MRC) Q2 Revenue Rises 12%
- MRC Global Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Decrease Y/Y
- MRC Global Q2 2025 slides: Revenue jumps 12%, announces DNOW combination
- MRC Global (MRC) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- DNOW Q2 2025 presentation: Sequential growth amid merger with MRC Global
- MRC Global earnings missed by $0.03, revenue topped estimates
- Mueller Water Products (MWA) Misses Q3 Earnings Estimates
- Zacks.com featured highlights include AZZ, Plains GP, DMC Global, MRC Global and The Greenbrier Companies
- 5 Value Stocks With Exciting EV-to-EBITDA Ratios to Snap Up Now
- Despite Fast-paced Momentum, MRC (MRC) Is Still a Bargain Stock
- MRC (MRC) Is a Great Choice for 'Trend' Investors, Here's Why
- Now Inc stock price target lowered to $18 by Stifel on oil sector concerns
- NYLI WMC Small Companies Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- MRC Global And DNOW Tie The Knot (NYSE:MRC)
- MRC Global and DNOW merger puts MRC on positive CreditWatch at S&P
- Palantir, Nike lead Friday’s market cap stock movers
- Nike, Oaktree among Friday’s market cap stock movers
- MRC Global stock hits 52-week high at 15.41 USD
- MRC Global stock price target raised to $17 from $15 at Stifel
- Now Inc stock price target raised to $19 from $17 at Stifel
- Now Inc price target raised to $19 from $17 at Stifel on MRC deal
- MRC Global stock surges after DNOW announces $1.5 billion acquisition
- DNOW to acquire MRC Global in $1.5 billion all-stock transaction
- DNOW to acquire MRC Global in $1.5 billion all-stock deal
Intervallo Giornaliero
14.21 14.55
Intervallo Annuale
9.23 15.58
- Chiusura Precedente
- 14.60
- Apertura
- 14.54
- Bid
- 14.24
- Ask
- 14.54
- Minimo
- 14.21
- Massimo
- 14.55
- Volume
- 1.881 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.47%
- Variazione Mensile
- -3.72%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 25.46%
- Variazione Annuale
- 12.39%
20 settembre, sabato