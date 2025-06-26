货币 / MRC
MRC: MRC Global Inc
14.55 USD 0.01 (0.07%)
版块: 能源 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日MRC汇率已更改0.07%。当日，交易品种以低点14.49和高点14.68进行交易。
关注MRC Global Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
MRC新闻
- MRC Global (MRC) Q2 Revenue Rises 12%
- MRC Global Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Decrease Y/Y
- MRC Global Q2 2025 slides: Revenue jumps 12%, announces DNOW combination
- MRC Global (MRC) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- DNOW Q2 2025 presentation: Sequential growth amid merger with MRC Global
- MRC Global earnings missed by $0.03, revenue topped estimates
- Mueller Water Products (MWA) Misses Q3 Earnings Estimates
- Zacks.com featured highlights include AZZ, Plains GP, DMC Global, MRC Global and The Greenbrier Companies
- 5 Value Stocks With Exciting EV-to-EBITDA Ratios to Snap Up Now
- Despite Fast-paced Momentum, MRC (MRC) Is Still a Bargain Stock
- MRC (MRC) Is a Great Choice for 'Trend' Investors, Here's Why
- Now Inc stock price target lowered to $18 by Stifel on oil sector concerns
- NYLI WMC Small Companies Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- MRC Global And DNOW Tie The Knot (NYSE:MRC)
- MRC Global and DNOW merger puts MRC on positive CreditWatch at S&P
- Palantir, Nike lead Friday’s market cap stock movers
- Nike, Oaktree among Friday’s market cap stock movers
- MRC Global stock hits 52-week high at 15.41 USD
- MRC Global stock price target raised to $17 from $15 at Stifel
- Now Inc stock price target raised to $19 from $17 at Stifel
- Now Inc price target raised to $19 from $17 at Stifel on MRC deal
- MRC Global stock surges after DNOW announces $1.5 billion acquisition
- DNOW to acquire MRC Global in $1.5 billion all-stock transaction
- DNOW to acquire MRC Global in $1.5 billion all-stock deal
日范围
14.49 14.68
年范围
9.23 15.58
- 前一天收盘价
- 14.54
- 开盘价
- 14.49
- 卖价
- 14.55
- 买价
- 14.85
- 最低价
- 14.49
- 最高价
- 14.68
- 交易量
- 1.208 K
- 日变化
- 0.07%
- 月变化
- -1.62%
- 6个月变化
- 28.19%
- 年变化
- 14.84%
