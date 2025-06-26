通貨 / MRC
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
MRC: MRC Global Inc
14.60 USD 0.23 (1.60%)
セクター: エネルギー ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
MRCの今日の為替レートは、1.60%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり14.47の安値と14.83の高値で取引されました。
MRC Global Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MRC News
- MRC Global (MRC) Q2 Revenue Rises 12%
- MRC Global Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Decrease Y/Y
- MRC Global Q2 2025 slides: Revenue jumps 12%, announces DNOW combination
- MRC Global (MRC) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- DNOW Q2 2025 presentation: Sequential growth amid merger with MRC Global
- MRC Global earnings missed by $0.03, revenue topped estimates
- Mueller Water Products (MWA) Misses Q3 Earnings Estimates
- Zacks.com featured highlights include AZZ, Plains GP, DMC Global, MRC Global and The Greenbrier Companies
- 5 Value Stocks With Exciting EV-to-EBITDA Ratios to Snap Up Now
- Despite Fast-paced Momentum, MRC (MRC) Is Still a Bargain Stock
- MRC (MRC) Is a Great Choice for 'Trend' Investors, Here's Why
- Now Inc stock price target lowered to $18 by Stifel on oil sector concerns
- NYLI WMC Small Companies Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- MRC Global And DNOW Tie The Knot (NYSE:MRC)
- MRC Global and DNOW merger puts MRC on positive CreditWatch at S&P
- Palantir, Nike lead Friday’s market cap stock movers
- Nike, Oaktree among Friday’s market cap stock movers
- MRC Global stock hits 52-week high at 15.41 USD
- MRC Global stock price target raised to $17 from $15 at Stifel
- Now Inc stock price target raised to $19 from $17 at Stifel
- Now Inc price target raised to $19 from $17 at Stifel on MRC deal
- MRC Global stock surges after DNOW announces $1.5 billion acquisition
- DNOW to acquire MRC Global in $1.5 billion all-stock transaction
- DNOW to acquire MRC Global in $1.5 billion all-stock deal
1日のレンジ
14.47 14.83
1年のレンジ
9.23 15.58
- 以前の終値
- 14.37
- 始値
- 14.50
- 買値
- 14.60
- 買値
- 14.90
- 安値
- 14.47
- 高値
- 14.83
- 出来高
- 3.403 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.60%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -1.28%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 28.63%
- 1年の変化
- 15.23%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K