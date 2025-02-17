Moedas / MGPI
MGPI: MGP Ingredients Inc
27.61 USD 0.04 (0.15%)
Setor: Consumo básico Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do MGPI para hoje mudou para 0.15%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 27.33 e o mais alto foi 27.93.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas MGP Ingredients Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
27.33 27.93
Faixa anual
25.12 84.76
- Fechamento anterior
- 27.57
- Open
- 27.66
- Bid
- 27.61
- Ask
- 27.91
- Low
- 27.33
- High
- 27.93
- Volume
- 168
- Mudança diária
- 0.15%
- Mudança mensal
- -6.41%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -5.70%
- Mudança anual
- -66.94%
