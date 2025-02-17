通貨 / MGPI
MGPI: MGP Ingredients Inc
27.61 USD 0.04 (0.15%)
セクター: 消費者防御 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
MGPIの今日の為替レートは、0.15%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり27.33の安値と27.93の高値で取引されました。
MGP Ingredients Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
27.33 27.93
1年のレンジ
25.12 84.76
- 以前の終値
- 27.57
- 始値
- 27.66
- 買値
- 27.61
- 買値
- 27.91
- 安値
- 27.33
- 高値
- 27.93
- 出来高
- 531
- 1日の変化
- 0.15%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -6.41%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -5.70%
- 1年の変化
- -66.94%
