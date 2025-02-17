クォートセクション
通貨 / MGPI
MGPI: MGP Ingredients Inc

27.61 USD 0.04 (0.15%)
セクター: 消費者防御 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

MGPIの今日の為替レートは、0.15%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり27.33の安値と27.93の高値で取引されました。

MGP Ingredients Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
27.33 27.93
1年のレンジ
25.12 84.76
以前の終値
27.57
始値
27.66
買値
27.61
買値
27.91
安値
27.33
高値
27.93
出来高
531
1日の変化
0.15%
1ヶ月の変化
-6.41%
6ヶ月の変化
-5.70%
1年の変化
-66.94%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K