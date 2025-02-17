Divisas / MGPI
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
MGPI: MGP Ingredients Inc
27.57 USD 0.25 (0.90%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Defensivo Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de MGPI de hoy ha cambiado un -0.90%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 27.37, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 28.35.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas MGP Ingredients Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MGPI News
- Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in MGP Ingredients Stock?
- MGP Ingredients, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:MGPI)
- MGP Ingredients, Inc. (MGPI) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- MGP Ingredients (MGPI) Q2 Sales Drop 24%
- Earnings call transcript: MGP Ingredients beats Q2 2025 earnings expectations
- MGP (MGPI) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- MGP (MGPI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- MGP Ingredients appoints Julie Francis as new CEO
- MGP Ingredients Stock: Navigating A Sharp Whiskey Production Slump (NASDAQ:MGPI)
- Rebel bourbon announces annual release of 10-year single barrel
- LUXCO INTRODUCES CORTADA, A SMOKED TEQUILA
- Remus Bourbon brings back Babe Ruth Reserve
- Penelope Bourbon makes a big splash in the cigar scene with Cigar Sessions Chapter 1 American Whiskey
- MGP Ingredients appoints Martin Roper as new chairman
- Rebel Bourbon and Childress Vineyards introduce Rebel 100 Childress Vineyards Cabernet Franc Barrel Finish
- Tuesday’s Top Insider Moves: Strategic Buys and Significant Sells
- MGP Ingredients Inc’s Caroline Lux Kaplan sells $1.54 million in shares
- Wasatch Small Cap Value Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
- MGP Ingredients: Recent Fall Could Be An Attractive Long-Term Opportunity
- MGP Ingredients, Inc. (MGPI) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- MGP Ingredients, Inc. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:MGPI)
- Ariel Investments Small Cap Value Q4 2024 Commentary
- Mairs & Power Small Cap Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
- Ambev: Only The Third FCF-Yield Strong Buy Signal In 25 Years (NYSE:ABEV)
Rango diario
27.37 28.35
Rango anual
25.12 84.76
- Cierres anteriores
- 27.82
- Open
- 27.75
- Bid
- 27.57
- Ask
- 27.87
- Low
- 27.37
- High
- 28.35
- Volumen
- 556
- Cambio diario
- -0.90%
- Cambio mensual
- -6.54%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -5.84%
- Cambio anual
- -66.99%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B