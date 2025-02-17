통화 / MGPI
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
MGPI: MGP Ingredients Inc
27.06 USD 0.55 (1.99%)
부문: 소비방어재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
MGPI 환율이 오늘 -1.99%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 27.04이고 고가는 27.94이었습니다.
MGP Ingredients Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MGPI News
- Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in MGP Ingredients Stock?
- MGP Ingredients, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:MGPI)
- MGP Ingredients, Inc. (MGPI) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- MGP Ingredients (MGPI) Q2 Sales Drop 24%
- Earnings call transcript: MGP Ingredients beats Q2 2025 earnings expectations
- MGP (MGPI) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- MGP (MGPI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- MGP Ingredients appoints Julie Francis as new CEO
- MGP Ingredients Stock: Navigating A Sharp Whiskey Production Slump (NASDAQ:MGPI)
- Rebel bourbon announces annual release of 10-year single barrel
- LUXCO INTRODUCES CORTADA, A SMOKED TEQUILA
- Remus Bourbon brings back Babe Ruth Reserve
- Penelope Bourbon makes a big splash in the cigar scene with Cigar Sessions Chapter 1 American Whiskey
- MGP Ingredients appoints Martin Roper as new chairman
- Rebel Bourbon and Childress Vineyards introduce Rebel 100 Childress Vineyards Cabernet Franc Barrel Finish
- Tuesday’s Top Insider Moves: Strategic Buys and Significant Sells
- MGP Ingredients Inc’s Caroline Lux Kaplan sells $1.54 million in shares
- Wasatch Small Cap Value Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
- MGP Ingredients: Recent Fall Could Be An Attractive Long-Term Opportunity
- MGP Ingredients, Inc. (MGPI) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- MGP Ingredients, Inc. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:MGPI)
- Ariel Investments Small Cap Value Q4 2024 Commentary
- Mairs & Power Small Cap Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
- Ambev: Only The Third FCF-Yield Strong Buy Signal In 25 Years (NYSE:ABEV)
일일 변동 비율
27.04 27.94
년간 변동
25.12 84.76
- 이전 종가
- 27.61
- 시가
- 27.77
- Bid
- 27.06
- Ask
- 27.36
- 저가
- 27.04
- 고가
- 27.94
- 볼륨
- 407
- 일일 변동
- -1.99%
- 월 변동
- -8.27%
- 6개월 변동
- -7.58%
- 년간 변동율
- -67.60%
20 9월, 토요일