MGPI: MGP Ingredients Inc
27.55 USD 0.06 (0.22%)
Sektor: Konjunkturunabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von MGPI hat sich für heute um -0.22% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 27.40 bis zu einem Hoch von 27.94 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die MGP Ingredients Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MGPI News
- Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in MGP Ingredients Stock?
- MGP Ingredients, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:MGPI)
- MGP Ingredients, Inc. (MGPI) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- MGP Ingredients (MGPI) Q2 Sales Drop 24%
- Earnings call transcript: MGP Ingredients beats Q2 2025 earnings expectations
- MGP (MGPI) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- MGP (MGPI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- MGP Ingredients appoints Julie Francis as new CEO
- MGP Ingredients Stock: Navigating A Sharp Whiskey Production Slump (NASDAQ:MGPI)
- Rebel bourbon announces annual release of 10-year single barrel
- LUXCO INTRODUCES CORTADA, A SMOKED TEQUILA
- Remus Bourbon brings back Babe Ruth Reserve
- Penelope Bourbon makes a big splash in the cigar scene with Cigar Sessions Chapter 1 American Whiskey
- MGP Ingredients appoints Martin Roper as new chairman
- Rebel Bourbon and Childress Vineyards introduce Rebel 100 Childress Vineyards Cabernet Franc Barrel Finish
- Tuesday’s Top Insider Moves: Strategic Buys and Significant Sells
- MGP Ingredients Inc’s Caroline Lux Kaplan sells $1.54 million in shares
- Wasatch Small Cap Value Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
- MGP Ingredients: Recent Fall Could Be An Attractive Long-Term Opportunity
- MGP Ingredients, Inc. (MGPI) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- MGP Ingredients, Inc. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:MGPI)
- Ariel Investments Small Cap Value Q4 2024 Commentary
- Mairs & Power Small Cap Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
- Ambev: Only The Third FCF-Yield Strong Buy Signal In 25 Years (NYSE:ABEV)
Tagesspanne
27.40 27.94
Jahresspanne
25.12 84.76
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 27.61
- Eröffnung
- 27.77
- Bid
- 27.55
- Ask
- 27.85
- Tief
- 27.40
- Hoch
- 27.94
- Volumen
- 63
- Tagesänderung
- -0.22%
- Monatsänderung
- -6.61%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -5.91%
- Jahresänderung
- -67.01%
