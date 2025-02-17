货币 / MGPI
MGPI: MGP Ingredients Inc
27.74 USD 0.08 (0.29%)
版块: 消费防御 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日MGPI汇率已更改-0.29%。当日，交易品种以低点27.64和高点28.10进行交易。
关注MGP Ingredients Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
27.64 28.10
年范围
25.12 84.76
- 前一天收盘价
- 27.82
- 开盘价
- 27.75
- 卖价
- 27.74
- 买价
- 28.04
- 最低价
- 27.64
- 最高价
- 28.10
- 交易量
- 130
- 日变化
- -0.29%
- 月变化
- -5.97%
- 6个月变化
- -5.26%
- 年变化
- -66.79%
