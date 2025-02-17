QuotazioniSezioni
MGPI
MGPI: MGP Ingredients Inc

27.06 USD 0.55 (1.99%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio MGPI ha avuto una variazione del -1.99% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 27.04 e ad un massimo di 27.94.

Segui le dinamiche di MGP Ingredients Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
27.04 27.94
Intervallo Annuale
25.12 84.76
Chiusura Precedente
27.61
Apertura
27.77
Bid
27.06
Ask
27.36
Minimo
27.04
Massimo
27.94
Volume
407
Variazione giornaliera
-1.99%
Variazione Mensile
-8.27%
Variazione Semestrale
-7.58%
Variazione Annuale
-67.60%
