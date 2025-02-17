Dövizler / MGPI
MGPI: MGP Ingredients Inc
27.06 USD 0.55 (1.99%)
Sektör: Tüketici - İstikrarlı Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
MGPI fiyatı bugün -1.99% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 27.04 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 27.94 aralığında işlem gördü.
MGP Ingredients Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
MGPI haberleri
Günlük aralık
27.04 27.94
Yıllık aralık
25.12 84.76
- Önceki kapanış
- 27.61
- Açılış
- 27.77
- Satış
- 27.06
- Alış
- 27.36
- Düşük
- 27.04
- Yüksek
- 27.94
- Hacim
- 407
- Günlük değişim
- -1.99%
- Aylık değişim
- -8.27%
- 6 aylık değişim
- -7.58%
- Yıllık değişim
- -67.60%
21 Eylül, Pazar