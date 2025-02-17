FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / MGPI
Geri dön - Hisse senetleri

MGPI: MGP Ingredients Inc

27.06 USD 0.55 (1.99%)
Sektör: Tüketici - İstikrarlı Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

MGPI fiyatı bugün -1.99% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 27.04 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 27.94 aralığında işlem gördü.

MGP Ingredients Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

MGPI haberleri

Günlük aralık
27.04 27.94
Yıllık aralık
25.12 84.76
Önceki kapanış
27.61
Açılış
27.77
Satış
27.06
Alış
27.36
Düşük
27.04
Yüksek
27.94
Hacim
407
Günlük değişim
-1.99%
Aylık değişim
-8.27%
6 aylık değişim
-7.58%
Yıllık değişim
-67.60%
21 Eylül, Pazar