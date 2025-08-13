Moedas / MDLZ
MDLZ: Mondelez International Inc - Class A
62.83 USD 0.13 (0.21%)
Setor: Consumo básico Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do MDLZ para hoje mudou para 0.21%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 62.62 e o mais alto foi 63.59.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Mondelez International Inc - Class A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
MDLZ Notícias
Faixa diária
62.62 63.59
Faixa anual
53.95 73.90
- Fechamento anterior
- 62.70
- Open
- 62.69
- Bid
- 62.83
- Ask
- 63.13
- Low
- 62.62
- High
- 63.59
- Volume
- 13.348 K
- Mudança diária
- 0.21%
- Mudança mensal
- 2.03%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -7.98%
- Mudança anual
- -14.70%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh