통화 / MDLZ
MDLZ: Mondelez International Inc - Class A
63.60 USD 0.35 (0.55%)
부문: 소비방어재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
MDLZ 환율이 오늘 0.55%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 62.98이고 고가는 63.81이었습니다.
Mondelez International Inc - Class A 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MDLZ News
일일 변동 비율
62.98 63.81
년간 변동
53.95 73.90
- 이전 종가
- 63.25
- 시가
- 63.58
- Bid
- 63.60
- Ask
- 63.90
- 저가
- 62.98
- 고가
- 63.81
- 볼륨
- 10.741 K
- 일일 변동
- 0.55%
- 월 변동
- 3.28%
- 6개월 변동
- -6.85%
- 년간 변동율
- -13.66%
