MDLZ: Mondelez International Inc - Class A

63.25 USD 0.42 (0.67%)
セクター: 消費者防御 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

MDLZの今日の為替レートは、0.67%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり62.11の安値と63.36の高値で取引されました。

Mondelez International Inc - Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

1日のレンジ
62.11 63.36
1年のレンジ
53.95 73.90
以前の終値
62.83
始値
62.11
買値
63.25
買値
63.55
安値
62.11
高値
63.36
出来高
13.114 K
1日の変化
0.67%
1ヶ月の変化
2.71%
6ヶ月の変化
-7.37%
1年の変化
-14.13%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
