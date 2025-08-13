通貨 / MDLZ
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
MDLZ: Mondelez International Inc - Class A
63.25 USD 0.42 (0.67%)
セクター: 消費者防御 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
MDLZの今日の為替レートは、0.67%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり62.11の安値と63.36の高値で取引されました。
Mondelez International Inc - Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MDLZ News
- Buy Wide-Moat PepsiCo: Activist Involvement Is Icing On The Cake (NASDAQ:PEP)
- PBJ: Consumer Staples Dashboard For September 2025 (NYSEARCA:PBJ)
- Trubar: Opportunity In A Misunderstood But Great Brand After A Sell-Off (TSXV:TRBR:CA)
- Bernstein reiterates Outperform rating on Mondelez stock amid cocoa concerns
- Big Food goes small: Kraft Heinz bets on simplicity to boost shares
- Can Sysco's Strategic Efforts & Acquisitions Power Growth?
- Mondelez International: Consider Snacking On This Deal While It’s Still Around (MDLZ)
- The Snackpocalypse And The Rise Of The Celebrity Partnership - General Mills (NYSE:GIS), Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ)
- Analysis-’MAHA’ calls for limits on food ads to kids likely to face industry opposition
- Kraft, other companies defeat test lawsuit over ultra-processed foods
- Lotus Bakeries stock upgraded to Buy at BofA on expected growth rebound
- PepsiCo's Q3 Test: Can PBNA Gains Outweigh Frito-Lay Struggles?
- Hershey rivals find a solution to chocolate's biggest crisis
- Kraft, other companies beat test lawsuit over ultra processed foods
- BZLFY or MDLZ: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- US consumers with prime credit are starting to slip on payments
- Lotus Bakeries Stock: Still Overvalued Despite The Drawdown (OTCMKTS:LOTBY)
- Bitter Beans: Mondelez Wins Regardless (NASDAQ:MDLZ)
- JPMorgan assumes coverage of Mondelez stock with Overweight rating
- Medifast Bolsters Growth Through Health & Wellness Solutions
- Is PepsiCo's Frito-Lay Snacks Unit Still the Star Performer?
- Can Kraft Heinz's Strategic Moves & Innovations Drive Growth in 2025?
- Can Lamb Weston's Strategic Moves & Innovations Drive Growth in 2025?
- European Wax Center Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Same-Store Sales Rise 0.3%
1日のレンジ
62.11 63.36
1年のレンジ
53.95 73.90
- 以前の終値
- 62.83
- 始値
- 62.11
- 買値
- 63.25
- 買値
- 63.55
- 安値
- 62.11
- 高値
- 63.36
- 出来高
- 13.114 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.67%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 2.71%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -7.37%
- 1年の変化
- -14.13%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K