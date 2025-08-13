Divisas / MDLZ
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
MDLZ: Mondelez International Inc - Class A
62.83 USD 0.13 (0.21%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Defensivo Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de MDLZ de hoy ha cambiado un 0.21%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 62.64, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 63.59.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Mondelez International Inc - Class A. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MDLZ News
- PBJ: Consumer Staples Dashboard For September 2025 (NYSEARCA:PBJ)
- Trubar: Opportunity In A Misunderstood But Great Brand After A Sell-Off (TSXV:TRBR:CA)
- Bernstein reiterates Outperform rating on Mondelez stock amid cocoa concerns
- Big Food goes small: Kraft Heinz bets on simplicity to boost shares
- Can Sysco's Strategic Efforts & Acquisitions Power Growth?
- Mondelez International: Consider Snacking On This Deal While It’s Still Around (MDLZ)
- The Snackpocalypse And The Rise Of The Celebrity Partnership - General Mills (NYSE:GIS), Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ)
- Analysis-’MAHA’ calls for limits on food ads to kids likely to face industry opposition
- Kraft, other companies defeat test lawsuit over ultra-processed foods
- Lotus Bakeries stock upgraded to Buy at BofA on expected growth rebound
- PepsiCo's Q3 Test: Can PBNA Gains Outweigh Frito-Lay Struggles?
- Hershey rivals find a solution to chocolate's biggest crisis
- Kraft, other companies beat test lawsuit over ultra processed foods
- BZLFY or MDLZ: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- US consumers with prime credit are starting to slip on payments
- Lotus Bakeries Stock: Still Overvalued Despite The Drawdown (OTCMKTS:LOTBY)
- Bitter Beans: Mondelez Wins Regardless (NASDAQ:MDLZ)
- JPMorgan assumes coverage of Mondelez stock with Overweight rating
- Medifast Bolsters Growth Through Health & Wellness Solutions
- Is PepsiCo's Frito-Lay Snacks Unit Still the Star Performer?
- Can Kraft Heinz's Strategic Moves & Innovations Drive Growth in 2025?
- Can Lamb Weston's Strategic Moves & Innovations Drive Growth in 2025?
- European Wax Center Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Same-Store Sales Rise 0.3%
- Is Mondelez's Pricing Power Enough to Offset Cocoa Cost Surge?
Rango diario
62.64 63.59
Rango anual
53.95 73.90
- Cierres anteriores
- 62.70
- Open
- 62.69
- Bid
- 62.83
- Ask
- 63.13
- Low
- 62.64
- High
- 63.59
- Volumen
- 12.240 K
- Cambio diario
- 0.21%
- Cambio mensual
- 2.03%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -7.98%
- Cambio anual
- -14.70%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B