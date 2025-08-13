CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / MDLZ
Volver a Acciones

MDLZ: Mondelez International Inc - Class A

62.83 USD 0.13 (0.21%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Defensivo Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de MDLZ de hoy ha cambiado un 0.21%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 62.64, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 63.59.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Mondelez International Inc - Class A. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Gráfico a pantalla completa
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

MDLZ News

Rango diario
62.64 63.59
Rango anual
53.95 73.90
Cierres anteriores
62.70
Open
62.69
Bid
62.83
Ask
63.13
Low
62.64
High
63.59
Volumen
12.240 K
Cambio diario
0.21%
Cambio mensual
2.03%
Cambio a 6 meses
-7.98%
Cambio anual
-14.70%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B