Valute / MDLZ
MDLZ: Mondelez International Inc - Class A
63.71 USD 0.46 (0.73%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio MDLZ ha avuto una variazione del 0.73% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 62.98 e ad un massimo di 64.03.
Segui le dinamiche di Mondelez International Inc - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MDLZ News
Intervallo Giornaliero
62.98 64.03
Intervallo Annuale
53.95 73.90
- Chiusura Precedente
- 63.25
- Apertura
- 63.58
- Bid
- 63.71
- Ask
- 64.01
- Minimo
- 62.98
- Massimo
- 64.03
- Volume
- 16.900 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.73%
- Variazione Mensile
- 3.46%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -6.69%
- Variazione Annuale
- -13.51%
20 settembre, sabato