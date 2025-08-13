Currencies / MDLZ
MDLZ: Mondelez International Inc - Class A
62.66 USD 1.06 (1.72%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MDLZ exchange rate has changed by 1.72% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 61.46 and at a high of 62.69.
Follow Mondelez International Inc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MDLZ News
Daily Range
61.46 62.69
Year Range
53.95 73.90
- Previous Close
- 61.60
- Open
- 61.62
- Bid
- 62.66
- Ask
- 62.96
- Low
- 61.46
- High
- 62.69
- Volume
- 7.159 K
- Daily Change
- 1.72%
- Month Change
- 1.75%
- 6 Months Change
- -8.23%
- Year Change
- -14.93%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%