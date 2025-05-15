Moedas / LIVN
LIVN: LivaNova PLC
55.17 USD 0.64 (1.17%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do LIVN para hoje mudou para 1.17%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 54.66 e o mais alto foi 55.64.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas LivaNova PLC. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LIVN Notícias
Faixa diária
54.66 55.64
Faixa anual
32.48 58.91
- Fechamento anterior
- 54.53
- Open
- 54.95
- Bid
- 55.17
- Ask
- 55.47
- Low
- 54.66
- High
- 55.64
- Volume
- 53
- Mudança diária
- 1.17%
- Mudança mensal
- -1.38%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 41.17%
- Mudança anual
- 6.38%
