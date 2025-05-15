Currencies / LIVN
LIVN: LivaNova PLC
54.67 USD 0.76 (1.37%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
LIVN exchange rate has changed by -1.37% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 54.62 and at a high of 55.91.
Follow LivaNova PLC dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
LIVN News
- LivaNova at Baird Global Healthcare Conference: Strategic Growth Insights
- LivaNova PLC (LIVN) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?
- LivaNova stock hits 52-week high at 57.52 USD
- LivaNova appoints Don Zurbay to board of directors
- Barclays raises Livanova stock price target to $58 from $55
- Earnings call transcript: LivaNova Q2 2025 sees earnings beat, stock surges
- LivaNova’s Essenz perfusion system launches in China
- Nyxoah Secures FDA Clearance for Genio System to Treat Sleep Apnea
- Goldman Sachs raises Livanova stock price target to $168 on strong 2Q25
- Livanova stock price target raised to $65 from $55 at Mizuho
- Shopify, Astera Labs, Myriad Genetics, Grocery Outlet And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday - Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB), Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)
- LivaNova (LIVN) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- LivaNova results exceed second-quarter expectations
- LivaNova PLC earnings beat by $0.18, revenue topped estimates
- Avanos Medical (AVNS) Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- LivaNova: The Sell-Off Is Excessive Here (NASDAQ:LIVN)
- KeyBanc reiterates Inspire Medical Systems stock rating at overweight
- LivaNova Shareholders Approve New Incentive Plans
- LivaNova at Jefferies Conference: Strategic Growth and Challenges
- LivaNova reports positive VNS Therapy study results for epilepsy
- VNS therapy shows sustained seizure reduction in study
- LivaNova seeks Medicare coverage reconsideration for VNS Therapy
- Wolfe Research lifts Livanova stock rating, sets $60 target
- LivaNova to Present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
Daily Range
54.62 55.91
Year Range
32.48 58.91
- Previous Close
- 55.43
- Open
- 55.60
- Bid
- 54.67
- Ask
- 54.97
- Low
- 54.62
- High
- 55.91
- Volume
- 655
- Daily Change
- -1.37%
- Month Change
- -2.27%
- 6 Months Change
- 39.89%
- Year Change
- 5.42%
