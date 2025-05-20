KurseKategorien
LIVN
LIVN: LivaNova PLC

55.91 USD 1.38 (2.53%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von LIVN hat sich für heute um 2.53% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 54.56 bis zu einem Hoch von 56.00 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die LivaNova PLC-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
54.56 56.00
Jahresspanne
32.48 58.91
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
54.53
Eröffnung
54.95
Bid
55.91
Ask
56.21
Tief
54.56
Hoch
56.00
Volumen
1.865 K
Tagesänderung
2.53%
Monatsänderung
-0.05%
6-Monatsänderung
43.07%
Jahresänderung
7.81%
