LIVN: LivaNova PLC
55.91 USD 1.38 (2.53%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von LIVN hat sich für heute um 2.53% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 54.56 bis zu einem Hoch von 56.00 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die LivaNova PLC-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
Tagesspanne
54.56 56.00
Jahresspanne
32.48 58.91
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 54.53
- Eröffnung
- 54.95
- Bid
- 55.91
- Ask
- 56.21
- Tief
- 54.56
- Hoch
- 56.00
- Volumen
- 1.865 K
- Tagesänderung
- 2.53%
- Monatsänderung
- -0.05%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 43.07%
- Jahresänderung
- 7.81%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K