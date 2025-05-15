QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / LIVN
Tornare a Azioni

LIVN: LivaNova PLC

55.00 USD 0.91 (1.63%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio LIVN ha avuto una variazione del -1.63% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 54.59 e ad un massimo di 55.93.

Segui le dinamiche di LivaNova PLC. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

LIVN News

Intervallo Giornaliero
54.59 55.93
Intervallo Annuale
32.48 58.91
Chiusura Precedente
55.91
Apertura
55.60
Bid
55.00
Ask
55.30
Minimo
54.59
Massimo
55.93
Volume
1.989 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.63%
Variazione Mensile
-1.68%
Variazione Semestrale
40.74%
Variazione Annuale
6.05%
20 settembre, sabato