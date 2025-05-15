Valute / LIVN
LIVN: LivaNova PLC
55.00 USD 0.91 (1.63%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio LIVN ha avuto una variazione del -1.63% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 54.59 e ad un massimo di 55.93.
Segui le dinamiche di LivaNova PLC. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
54.59 55.93
Intervallo Annuale
32.48 58.91
- Chiusura Precedente
- 55.91
- Apertura
- 55.60
- Bid
- 55.00
- Ask
- 55.30
- Minimo
- 54.59
- Massimo
- 55.93
- Volume
- 1.989 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.63%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.68%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 40.74%
- Variazione Annuale
- 6.05%
20 settembre, sabato