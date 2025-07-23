A taxa do LII para hoje mudou para 0.12%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 543.75 e o mais alto foi 548.16.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Lennox International Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.