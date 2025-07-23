Moedas / LII
LII: Lennox International Inc
546.12 USD 0.65 (0.12%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do LII para hoje mudou para 0.12%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 543.75 e o mais alto foi 548.16.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Lennox International Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
543.75 548.16
Faixa anual
500.10 689.44
- Fechamento anterior
- 545.47
- Open
- 545.23
- Bid
- 546.12
- Ask
- 546.42
- Low
- 543.75
- High
- 548.16
- Volume
- 85
- Mudança diária
- 0.12%
- Mudança mensal
- -0.99%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -2.63%
- Mudança anual
- -9.44%
