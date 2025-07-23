QuotesSections
Currencies / LII
Back to US Stock Market

LII: Lennox International Inc

552.23 USD 0.15 (0.03%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

LII exchange rate has changed by -0.03% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 548.30 and at a high of 558.11.

Follow Lennox International Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

LII News

Daily Range
548.30 558.11
Year Range
500.10 689.44
Previous Close
552.38
Open
551.40
Bid
552.23
Ask
552.53
Low
548.30
High
558.11
Volume
181
Daily Change
-0.03%
Month Change
0.12%
6 Months Change
-1.54%
Year Change
-8.42%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%