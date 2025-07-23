Currencies / LII
LII: Lennox International Inc
552.23 USD 0.15 (0.03%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
LII exchange rate has changed by -0.03% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 548.30 and at a high of 558.11.
Follow Lennox International Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
LII News
- Lennox International Inc. (LII) Presents at Morgan Stanley's 13th Annual Laguna Conference
- Lennox at Morgan Stanley Conference: Strategic Growth Amid Market Challenges
- Johnson Controls Rewards Shareholders With 8% Dividend Hike
- Carrier Global stock falls after CEO warns of lower Q3 volume
- Johnson Controls Unveils Silent-Aire CDU, Boosts Thermal Management Portfolio
- Lennox first to pass DOE cold climate heat pump validation test
- Lennox to acquire NSI Industries’ HVAC division for $550 million
- Trane's Moat And Secular Trend Positioning Justify A High Multiple. (NYSE:TT)
- Here's Why Lennox (LII) Is a Great 'Buy the Bottom' Stock Now
- JPMorgan assumes coverage of Aris Water Solutions stock with Neutral rating
- Lennox International price target raised to $592 from $549 at JPMorgan
- Stock Market Keeps Hitting Highs Amid Tesla, Google, Trade Deals: Weekly Review
- Mizuho raises Lennox International stock price target to $650 on strong Q2
- Lennox International stock price target raised to $730 by Oppenheimer
- Lennox International Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:LII)
- Eli Lilly, GE Vernova Surge Among Wednesday’s Market Cap Stock Movers
- Lennox Posts 14% EPS Jump in Q2
- GE Vernova Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins Thermo Fisher Scientific, Lennox International, General Dynamics And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday - Arrowhead Pharma (NASDAQ:ARWR), Abivax (NASDAQ:ABVX)
- Earnings call transcript: Lennox beats Q2 2025 expectations, stock surges
- GE Vernova, Fiserv among Wednesday’s market cap stock movers
- Lennox International stock hits all-time high at 683.7 USD
- Lennox (LII) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Lennox International (LII) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Lennox Q2 2025 slides: profit surges 11% as margins expand despite volume challenges
Daily Range
548.30 558.11
Year Range
500.10 689.44
- Previous Close
- 552.38
- Open
- 551.40
- Bid
- 552.23
- Ask
- 552.53
- Low
- 548.30
- High
- 558.11
- Volume
- 181
- Daily Change
- -0.03%
- Month Change
- 0.12%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.54%
- Year Change
- -8.42%
