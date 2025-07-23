Valute / LII
LII: Lennox International Inc
539.93 USD 1.81 (0.33%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio LII ha avuto una variazione del -0.33% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 537.37 e ad un massimo di 544.98.
Segui le dinamiche di Lennox International Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
537.37 544.98
Intervallo Annuale
500.10 689.44
- Chiusura Precedente
- 541.74
- Apertura
- 544.98
- Bid
- 539.93
- Ask
- 540.23
- Minimo
- 537.37
- Massimo
- 544.98
- Volume
- 247
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.33%
- Variazione Mensile
- -2.11%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -3.73%
- Variazione Annuale
- -10.46%
20 settembre, sabato