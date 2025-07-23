QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / LII
Tornare a Azioni

LII: Lennox International Inc

539.93 USD 1.81 (0.33%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio LII ha avuto una variazione del -0.33% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 537.37 e ad un massimo di 544.98.

Segui le dinamiche di Lennox International Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

LII News

Intervallo Giornaliero
537.37 544.98
Intervallo Annuale
500.10 689.44
Chiusura Precedente
541.74
Apertura
544.98
Bid
539.93
Ask
540.23
Minimo
537.37
Massimo
544.98
Volume
247
Variazione giornaliera
-0.33%
Variazione Mensile
-2.11%
Variazione Semestrale
-3.73%
Variazione Annuale
-10.46%
20 settembre, sabato