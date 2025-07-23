Divisas / LII
LII: Lennox International Inc
545.47 USD 4.71 (0.86%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de LII de hoy ha cambiado un -0.86%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 544.64, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 545.95.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Lennox International Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
LII News
- Lennox International Inc. (LII) Presents at Morgan Stanley's 13th Annual Laguna Conference
- Lennox en conferencia de Morgan Stanley: Crecimiento estratégico ante retos del mercado
- Lennox en la Conferencia de Morgan Stanley: Crecimiento estratégico ante desafíos del mercado
- Lennox at Morgan Stanley Conference: Strategic Growth Amid Market Challenges
- Johnson Controls Rewards Shareholders With 8% Dividend Hike
- Las acciones de Carrier Global caen tras advertencia del director ejecutivo sobre menor volumen en el tercer trimestre
- Carrier Global stock falls after CEO warns of lower Q3 volume
- Johnson Controls Unveils Silent-Aire CDU, Boosts Thermal Management Portfolio
- Lennox first to pass DOE cold climate heat pump validation test
- Lennox to acquire NSI Industries’ HVAC division for $550 million
- Trane's Moat And Secular Trend Positioning Justify A High Multiple. (NYSE:TT)
- Here's Why Lennox (LII) Is a Great 'Buy the Bottom' Stock Now
- JPMorgan assumes coverage of Aris Water Solutions stock with Neutral rating
- Lennox International price target raised to $592 from $549 at JPMorgan
- Stock Market Keeps Hitting Highs Amid Tesla, Google, Trade Deals: Weekly Review
- Mizuho raises Lennox International stock price target to $650 on strong Q2
- Lennox International stock price target raised to $730 by Oppenheimer
- Lennox International Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:LII)
- Eli Lilly, GE Vernova Surge Among Wednesday’s Market Cap Stock Movers
- Lennox Posts 14% EPS Jump in Q2
- GE Vernova Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins Thermo Fisher Scientific, Lennox International, General Dynamics And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday - Arrowhead Pharma (NASDAQ:ARWR), Abivax (NASDAQ:ABVX)
- Earnings call transcript: Lennox beats Q2 2025 expectations, stock surges
- GE Vernova, Fiserv among Wednesday’s market cap stock movers
- Lennox International stock hits all-time high at 683.7 USD
Rango diario
544.64 545.95
Rango anual
500.10 689.44
- Cierres anteriores
- 550.18
- Open
- 545.46
- Bid
- 545.47
- Ask
- 545.77
- Low
- 544.64
- High
- 545.95
- Volumen
- 17
- Cambio diario
- -0.86%
- Cambio mensual
- -1.11%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -2.74%
- Cambio anual
- -9.55%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B