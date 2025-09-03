Moedas / LEVI
LEVI: Levi Strauss & Co Class A
22.73 USD 0.02 (0.09%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do LEVI para hoje mudou para 0.09%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 22.68 e o mais alto foi 22.86.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Levi Strauss & Co Class A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
LEVI Notícias
Faixa diária
22.68 22.86
Faixa anual
12.18 22.92
- Fechamento anterior
- 22.71
- Open
- 22.75
- Bid
- 22.73
- Ask
- 23.03
- Low
- 22.68
- High
- 22.86
- Volume
- 49
- Mudança diária
- 0.09%
- Mudança mensal
- 2.57%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 45.24%
- Mudança anual
- 4.65%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh