Valute / LEVI
LEVI: Levi Strauss & Co Class A
22.72 USD 0.31 (1.35%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio LEVI ha avuto una variazione del -1.35% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 22.65 e ad un massimo di 23.12.
Segui le dinamiche di Levi Strauss & Co Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
LEVI News
Intervallo Giornaliero
22.65 23.12
Intervallo Annuale
12.18 23.12
- Chiusura Precedente
- 23.03
- Apertura
- 23.07
- Bid
- 22.72
- Ask
- 23.02
- Minimo
- 22.65
- Massimo
- 23.12
- Volume
- 4.821 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.35%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.53%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 45.18%
- Variazione Annuale
- 4.60%
20 settembre, sabato