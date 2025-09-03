通貨 / LEVI
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
LEVI: Levi Strauss & Co Class A
23.03 USD 0.32 (1.41%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
LEVIの今日の為替レートは、1.41%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり22.68の安値と23.12の高値で取引されました。
Levi Strauss & Co Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LEVI News
- Kohl's Growth Fueled by Sephora Partnership, Category Expansion
- From Skechers to Foot Locker: Tariff chaos spurs record-high footwear, apparel deals
- リーバイス株、52週間高値の22.83ドルを記録
- Levi stock hits 52-week high at 22.83 USD
- Can WWW Sustain Its Broad-Based Margin Expansion Into 2025 & Beyond?
- Lands' End Q2 Loss Wider Than Expected, Digital Revenues Down 5.6%
- Chipotle to Debut in Asia With SPC Group to Expand Global Footprint
- Vera Bradley (VRA) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Walmart Expansion on Track, to Launch Branded Stores in South Africa
- US clothing retailers test full-price strategy as rich shoppers keep spending
- Will Sally Beauty's Strategies & Happy Beauty Concept Power Growth?
- Is Urban Outfitters Set to Extend Its Multi-Brand Momentum in FY26?
- Is Coach Becoming the Most Influential Brand in Tapestry's Portfolio?
- ZUMZ Stock Gains 15% on Narrower-Than-Expected Q2 Loss, Comps Rise Y/Y
- Here's Why Cheesecake Factory Deserves a Spot in Your Portfolio
- ULTA Launches Stores in Mexico, On Track With International Growth
- Caleres Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Sales Decline 3.6% Y/Y
- US clothing retailers test full-price strategy as rich shoppers keep spending
- Stock Market Today: American Eagle Soars on Earnings and Viral Ad Buzz
- Sportsman's Warehouse (SPWH) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Here's Why You Should Consider Investing in BJRI Stock Right Now
- American Eagle Surges on Solid Q2 Earnings, Aerie Comps Rise 3%
- GIII's Q2 Earnings Beat, FY26 Sales View Trimmed Amid Tariff Headwinds
- Tilly's (TLYS) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
1日のレンジ
22.68 23.12
1年のレンジ
12.18 23.12
- 以前の終値
- 22.71
- 始値
- 22.75
- 買値
- 23.03
- 買値
- 23.33
- 安値
- 22.68
- 高値
- 23.12
- 出来高
- 3.713 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.41%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 3.93%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 47.16%
- 1年の変化
- 6.03%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K