通貨 / LEVI
LEVI: Levi Strauss & Co Class A

23.03 USD 0.32 (1.41%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

LEVIの今日の為替レートは、1.41%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり22.68の安値と23.12の高値で取引されました。

Levi Strauss & Co Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
22.68 23.12
1年のレンジ
12.18 23.12
以前の終値
22.71
始値
22.75
買値
23.03
買値
23.33
安値
22.68
高値
23.12
出来高
3.713 K
1日の変化
1.41%
1ヶ月の変化
3.93%
6ヶ月の変化
47.16%
1年の変化
6.03%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K