KGS: Kodiak Gas Services Inc
33.67 USD 0.67 (2.03%)
Setor: Energia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do KGS para hoje mudou para 2.03%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 33.18 e o mais alto foi 34.15.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Kodiak Gas Services Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
33.18 34.15
Faixa anual
28.72 50.43
- Fechamento anterior
- 33.00
- Open
- 33.18
- Bid
- 33.67
- Ask
- 33.97
- Low
- 33.18
- High
- 34.15
- Volume
- 620
- Mudança diária
- 2.03%
- Mudança mensal
- -5.92%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -10.90%
- Mudança anual
- 16.51%
