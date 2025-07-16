货币 / KGS
KGS: Kodiak Gas Services Inc
33.05 USD 0.01 (0.03%)
版块: 能源 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日KGS汇率已更改-0.03%。当日，交易品种以低点32.98和高点33.47进行交易。
关注Kodiak Gas Services Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
32.98 33.47
年范围
28.72 50.43
- 前一天收盘价
- 33.06
- 开盘价
- 33.09
- 卖价
- 33.05
- 买价
- 33.35
- 最低价
- 32.98
- 最高价
- 33.47
- 交易量
- 410
- 日变化
- -0.03%
- 月变化
- -7.66%
- 6个月变化
- -12.54%
- 年变化
- 14.36%
