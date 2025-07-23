Valute / KGS
KGS: Kodiak Gas Services Inc
33.27 USD 0.76 (2.23%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio KGS ha avuto una variazione del -2.23% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 33.23 e ad un massimo di 34.13.
Segui le dinamiche di Kodiak Gas Services Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
33.23 34.13
Intervallo Annuale
28.72 50.43
- Chiusura Precedente
- 34.03
- Apertura
- 34.09
- Bid
- 33.27
- Ask
- 33.57
- Minimo
- 33.23
- Massimo
- 34.13
- Volume
- 3.853 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.23%
- Variazione Mensile
- -7.04%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -11.96%
- Variazione Annuale
- 15.12%
20 settembre, sabato