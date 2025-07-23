通貨 / KGS
KGS: Kodiak Gas Services Inc
34.03 USD 1.03 (3.12%)
セクター: エネルギー ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
KGSの今日の為替レートは、3.12%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり33.18の安値と34.15の高値で取引されました。
Kodiak Gas Services Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
KGS News
- コディアック・ガス・サービス、2億ドルの追加シニア債を価格設定
- Kodiak Gas Services prices $200 million in additional senior notes
- コディアック・ガス・サービス、2億ドルの追加社債発行を開始
- Kodiak Gas Services launches $200 million additional notes offering
- EQT affiliate to sell 10 million shares of Kodiak Gas Services
- Diamondback Announces $750M Deal to Divest EDS to Deep Blue
- Wells Fargo starts Archrock with bullish rating, sees 20% return on US gas growth
- Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 3rd
- Wells Fargo initiates Archrock stock with Overweight rating on natural gas growth
- Kodiak Gas Services prices $1.2 billion in senior unsecured notes
- Kodiak Gas (KGS) Upgraded to Strong Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
- Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 22nd
- New Strong Buy Stocks for August 22nd
- Stifel reiterates Buy rating on Kodiak Gas Services stock, maintains $47 price target
- New Strong Buy Stocks for August 14th
- Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 14th
- Kodiak Gas Services repurchases $50 million of common stock
- Kodiak Gas Services stock price target lowered to $48 at Raymond James
- Kodiak Gas (KGS) Q2 EBITDA Jumps 16%
- Kodiak Gas Services (KGS) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates
- Kodiak Gas Services reports record Q2 earnings, raises 2025 guidance
- Bet on 5 Top-Ranked Stocks With Rising P/E
- Kodiak Gas Services declares $0.45 per share Q2 dividend
- Why Investors Should Keep Suncor Energy in Their Portfolios for Now
1日のレンジ
33.18 34.15
1年のレンジ
28.72 50.43
- 以前の終値
- 33.00
- 始値
- 33.18
- 買値
- 34.03
- 買値
- 34.33
- 安値
- 33.18
- 高値
- 34.15
- 出来高
- 2.465 K
- 1日の変化
- 3.12%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -4.92%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -9.95%
- 1年の変化
- 17.75%
