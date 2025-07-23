クォートセクション
通貨 / KGS
株に戻る

KGS: Kodiak Gas Services Inc

34.03 USD 1.03 (3.12%)
セクター: エネルギー ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

KGSの今日の為替レートは、3.12%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり33.18の安値と34.15の高値で取引されました。

Kodiak Gas Services Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

KGS News

1日のレンジ
33.18 34.15
1年のレンジ
28.72 50.43
以前の終値
33.00
始値
33.18
買値
34.03
買値
34.33
安値
33.18
高値
34.15
出来高
2.465 K
1日の変化
3.12%
1ヶ月の変化
-4.92%
6ヶ月の変化
-9.95%
1年の変化
17.75%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K