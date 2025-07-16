Divisas / KGS
KGS: Kodiak Gas Services Inc
33.00 USD 0.06 (0.18%)
Sector: Energía Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de KGS de hoy ha cambiado un -0.18%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 32.63, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 33.47.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Kodiak Gas Services Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
KGS News
Rango diario
32.63 33.47
Rango anual
28.72 50.43
- Cierres anteriores
- 33.06
- Open
- 33.09
- Bid
- 33.00
- Ask
- 33.30
- Low
- 32.63
- High
- 33.47
- Volumen
- 1.432 K
- Cambio diario
- -0.18%
- Cambio mensual
- -7.80%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -12.68%
- Cambio anual
- 14.19%
