IWN: iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

176.99 USD 1.96 (1.10%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do IWN para hoje mudou para -1.10%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 176.72 e o mais alto foi 179.01.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Faixa diária
176.72 179.01
Faixa anual
129.38 183.49
Fechamento anterior
178.95
Open
179.01
Bid
176.99
Ask
177.29
Low
176.72
High
179.01
Volume
1.518 K
Mudança diária
-1.10%
Mudança mensal
2.89%
Mudança de 6 meses
17.63%
Mudança anual
6.35%
