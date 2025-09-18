Moedas / IWN
IWN: iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF
176.99 USD 1.96 (1.10%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do IWN para hoje mudou para -1.10%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 176.72 e o mais alto foi 179.01.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
176.72 179.01
Faixa anual
129.38 183.49
- Fechamento anterior
- 178.95
- Open
- 179.01
- Bid
- 176.99
- Ask
- 177.29
- Low
- 176.72
- High
- 179.01
- Volume
- 1.518 K
- Mudança diária
- -1.10%
- Mudança mensal
- 2.89%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 17.63%
- Mudança anual
- 6.35%
21 setembro, domingo