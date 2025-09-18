Valute / IWN
IWN: iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF
176.99 USD 1.96 (1.10%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio IWN ha avuto una variazione del -1.10% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 176.72 e ad un massimo di 179.01.
Segui le dinamiche di iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
176.72 179.01
Intervallo Annuale
129.38 183.49
- Chiusura Precedente
- 178.95
- Apertura
- 179.01
- Bid
- 176.99
- Ask
- 177.29
- Minimo
- 176.72
- Massimo
- 179.01
- Volume
- 1.518 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.10%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.89%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 17.63%
- Variazione Annuale
- 6.35%
21 settembre, domenica