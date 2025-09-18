Currencies / IWN
IWN: iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF
176.99 USD 1.96 (1.10%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
IWN exchange rate has changed by -1.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 176.72 and at a high of 179.01.
Follow iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
IWN News
- The Market Setup Has Rarely Been This Treacherous
- Overbought Conditions Across Multiple Markets
- Investing Outlook As Central Banks Begin Rate Cuts
- Weekly Indicators: The Surprising Rebound In Manufacturing Continues
- Why It’s Time To Revisit The Russell 2000
- Equities Supported By Improvement In Business Cycle Indicators
- Confusion In The Jobs Market
- Data Centers And The Power Grid: A Path To Debt Relief?
- Fed Cuts Could Spark A Surge In The 10-Year Yield
- Fed Cuts Its Target Interest Rate And Signals More To Come
- Breaking Down The Bearish Narrative
- Brodrick And Eade On What's Really Powering The Rally In Stocks And Metals
- CIO Notebook: Fed Makes A Move, Adds Fuel For Future Cuts
- Record Share Of EPS Increases This Quarter, But Are Economic Cracks Forming?
- Powell Pivots, Fed Cuts Rates As Jobs Market Weakens
- Russell 2000 scores fresh record for the first time in 4 years. Why the small-cap rally still has room to run.
- The Stage Is Set For A Sizeable Equity Market Pullback
- Quarterly Vs. Semiannual Reporting: Revisiting Trump’s Controversial Proposal
- Global Economic Outlook: September 2025
- Recession, Inflation, Or Goldilocks - What's Your Bet?
- No, Wait, They Cut Rates?
- Weekly Market Pulse: An Energetic Market (null:SPX)
- The Fed's Big Decision
- Economic Pulse Steady Amid Uncertain Rate Path
Daily Range
176.72 179.01
Year Range
129.38 183.49
21 September, Sunday