IWN
IWN: iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

176.99 USD 1.96 (1.10%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

IWN exchange rate has changed by -1.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 176.72 and at a high of 179.01.

Follow iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
176.72 179.01
Year Range
129.38 183.49
Previous Close
178.95
Open
179.01
Bid
176.99
Ask
177.29
Low
176.72
High
179.01
Volume
1.518 K
Daily Change
-1.10%
Month Change
2.89%
6 Months Change
17.63%
Year Change
6.35%
21 September, Sunday