Moedas / INFU
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
INFU: InfuSystems Holdings Inc
10.06 USD 0.31 (3.18%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do INFU para hoje mudou para 3.18%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 9.94 e o mais alto foi 10.18.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas InfuSystems Holdings Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
INFU Notícias
- Here's Why Ensign Group Shares Are Attracting Investors Now
- Here's What Could Help InfuSystems Holdings (INFU) Maintain Its Recent Price Strength
- Here's Why Pediatrix Medical Shares Are Attracting Investors Now
- Encompass Health Opens New Rehabilitation Hospital in The Villages
- InfuSystems Holdings, Inc. (INFU) Is Up 12.64% in One Week: What You Should Know
- 5 Stocks With Recent Price Strength to Tap Wall Street Rally
- InfuSystems Holdings (INFU) is on the Move, Here's Why the Trend Could be Sustainable
- HUM Expands Musculoskeletal Care Access With New Value-Based Tie-Ups
- InfuSystems Holdings, Inc. (INFU)'s Technical Outlook is Bright After Key Golden Cross
- 'Cooked' To Perfection, Small Caps Sizzle: Top Stocks Under $10
- Acadia & ECU Health Expand Behavioral Care Access in North Carolina
- InfuSystem: A New Sheriff In Town (NYSE:INFU)
- How Much Upside is Left in InfuSystems Holdings (INFU)? Wall Street Analysts Think 41.07%
- Grab These 4 Stocks With Solid Net Profit Margins to Boost Returns
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Envista, BioLife Solutions, InfuSystems and MariMed
- 4 Medical Product Stocks to Watch From a Challenging Industry
- Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why InfuSystems Holdings, Inc. (INFU) is a Great Choice
- Recent Price Trend in InfuSystems Holdings (INFU) is Your Friend, Here's Why
- Why InfuSystems Holdings (INFU) Might be Well Poised for a Surge
- Can InfuSystems Holdings (INFU) Climb 79.52% to Reach the Level Wall Street Analysts Expect?
- Are Investors Undervaluing InfuSystems Holdings (INFU) Right Now?
- New Strong Buy Stocks for August 8th
- InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (INFU) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- InfuSystems Holdings, Inc. (INFU) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
Faixa diária
9.94 10.18
Faixa anual
4.61 11.04
- Fechamento anterior
- 9.75
- Open
- 10.15
- Bid
- 10.06
- Ask
- 10.36
- Low
- 9.94
- High
- 10.18
- Volume
- 179
- Mudança diária
- 3.18%
- Mudança mensal
- -6.16%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 85.95%
- Mudança anual
- 51.51%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh