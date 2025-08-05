Valute / INFU
INFU: InfuSystems Holdings Inc
9.99 USD 0.02 (0.20%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio INFU ha avuto una variazione del -0.20% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 9.85 e ad un massimo di 10.09.
Segui le dinamiche di InfuSystems Holdings Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
9.85 10.09
Intervallo Annuale
4.61 11.04
- Chiusura Precedente
- 10.01
- Apertura
- 10.05
- Bid
- 9.99
- Ask
- 10.29
- Minimo
- 9.85
- Massimo
- 10.09
- Volume
- 408
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.20%
- Variazione Mensile
- -6.81%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 84.66%
- Variazione Annuale
- 50.45%
21 settembre, domenica