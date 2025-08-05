QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / INFU
Tornare a Azioni

INFU: InfuSystems Holdings Inc

9.99 USD 0.02 (0.20%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio INFU ha avuto una variazione del -0.20% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 9.85 e ad un massimo di 10.09.

Segui le dinamiche di InfuSystems Holdings Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

INFU News

Intervallo Giornaliero
9.85 10.09
Intervallo Annuale
4.61 11.04
Chiusura Precedente
10.01
Apertura
10.05
Bid
9.99
Ask
10.29
Minimo
9.85
Massimo
10.09
Volume
408
Variazione giornaliera
-0.20%
Variazione Mensile
-6.81%
Variazione Semestrale
84.66%
Variazione Annuale
50.45%
21 settembre, domenica