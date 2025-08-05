Währungen / INFU
INFU: InfuSystems Holdings Inc
9.99 USD 0.02 (0.20%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von INFU hat sich für heute um -0.20% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 9.85 bis zu einem Hoch von 10.09 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die InfuSystems Holdings Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
INFU News
Tagesspanne
9.85 10.09
Jahresspanne
4.61 11.04
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 10.01
- Eröffnung
- 10.05
- Bid
- 9.99
- Ask
- 10.29
- Tief
- 9.85
- Hoch
- 10.09
- Volumen
- 98
- Tagesänderung
- -0.20%
- Monatsänderung
- -6.81%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 84.66%
- Jahresänderung
- 50.45%
