Currencies / INFU
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
INFU: InfuSystems Holdings Inc
10.05 USD 0.11 (1.08%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
INFU exchange rate has changed by -1.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.03 and at a high of 10.32.
Follow InfuSystems Holdings Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
INFU News
- Here's Why Ensign Group Shares Are Attracting Investors Now
- Here's What Could Help InfuSystems Holdings (INFU) Maintain Its Recent Price Strength
- Here's Why Pediatrix Medical Shares Are Attracting Investors Now
- Encompass Health Opens New Rehabilitation Hospital in The Villages
- InfuSystems Holdings, Inc. (INFU) Is Up 12.64% in One Week: What You Should Know
- 5 Stocks With Recent Price Strength to Tap Wall Street Rally
- InfuSystems Holdings (INFU) is on the Move, Here's Why the Trend Could be Sustainable
- HUM Expands Musculoskeletal Care Access With New Value-Based Tie-Ups
- InfuSystems Holdings, Inc. (INFU)'s Technical Outlook is Bright After Key Golden Cross
- 'Cooked' To Perfection, Small Caps Sizzle: Top Stocks Under $10
- Acadia & ECU Health Expand Behavioral Care Access in North Carolina
- InfuSystem: A New Sheriff In Town (NYSE:INFU)
- How Much Upside is Left in InfuSystems Holdings (INFU)? Wall Street Analysts Think 41.07%
- Grab These 4 Stocks With Solid Net Profit Margins to Boost Returns
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Envista, BioLife Solutions, InfuSystems and MariMed
- 4 Medical Product Stocks to Watch From a Challenging Industry
- Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why InfuSystems Holdings, Inc. (INFU) is a Great Choice
- Recent Price Trend in InfuSystems Holdings (INFU) is Your Friend, Here's Why
- Why InfuSystems Holdings (INFU) Might be Well Poised for a Surge
- Can InfuSystems Holdings (INFU) Climb 79.52% to Reach the Level Wall Street Analysts Expect?
- Are Investors Undervaluing InfuSystems Holdings (INFU) Right Now?
- New Strong Buy Stocks for August 8th
- InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (INFU) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- InfuSystems Holdings, Inc. (INFU) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
Daily Range
10.03 10.32
Year Range
4.61 11.04
- Previous Close
- 10.16
- Open
- 10.24
- Bid
- 10.05
- Ask
- 10.35
- Low
- 10.03
- High
- 10.32
- Volume
- 484
- Daily Change
- -1.08%
- Month Change
- -6.25%
- 6 Months Change
- 85.77%
- Year Change
- 51.36%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%