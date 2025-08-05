货币 / INFU
INFU: InfuSystems Holdings Inc
9.90 USD 0.15 (1.49%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日INFU汇率已更改-1.49%。当日，交易品种以低点9.74和高点10.23进行交易。
关注InfuSystems Holdings Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
INFU新闻
- Here's Why Ensign Group Shares Are Attracting Investors Now
- Here's What Could Help InfuSystems Holdings (INFU) Maintain Its Recent Price Strength
- Here's Why Pediatrix Medical Shares Are Attracting Investors Now
- Encompass Health Opens New Rehabilitation Hospital in The Villages
- InfuSystems Holdings, Inc. (INFU) Is Up 12.64% in One Week: What You Should Know
- 5 Stocks With Recent Price Strength to Tap Wall Street Rally
- InfuSystems Holdings (INFU) is on the Move, Here's Why the Trend Could be Sustainable
- HUM Expands Musculoskeletal Care Access With New Value-Based Tie-Ups
- InfuSystems Holdings, Inc. (INFU)'s Technical Outlook is Bright After Key Golden Cross
- 'Cooked' To Perfection, Small Caps Sizzle: Top Stocks Under $10
- Acadia & ECU Health Expand Behavioral Care Access in North Carolina
- InfuSystem: A New Sheriff In Town (NYSE:INFU)
- How Much Upside is Left in InfuSystems Holdings (INFU)? Wall Street Analysts Think 41.07%
- Grab These 4 Stocks With Solid Net Profit Margins to Boost Returns
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Envista, BioLife Solutions, InfuSystems and MariMed
- 4 Medical Product Stocks to Watch From a Challenging Industry
- Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why InfuSystems Holdings, Inc. (INFU) is a Great Choice
- Recent Price Trend in InfuSystems Holdings (INFU) is Your Friend, Here's Why
- Why InfuSystems Holdings (INFU) Might be Well Poised for a Surge
- Can InfuSystems Holdings (INFU) Climb 79.52% to Reach the Level Wall Street Analysts Expect?
- Are Investors Undervaluing InfuSystems Holdings (INFU) Right Now?
- New Strong Buy Stocks for August 8th
- InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (INFU) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- InfuSystems Holdings, Inc. (INFU) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
日范围
9.74 10.23
年范围
4.61 11.04
- 前一天收盘价
- 10.05
- 开盘价
- 10.23
- 卖价
- 9.90
- 买价
- 10.20
- 最低价
- 9.74
- 最高价
- 10.23
- 交易量
- 328
- 日变化
- -1.49%
- 月变化
- -7.65%
- 6个月变化
- 82.99%
- 年变化
- 49.10%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值