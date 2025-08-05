クォートセクション
通貨 / INFU
INFU: InfuSystems Holdings Inc

10.01 USD 0.26 (2.67%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

INFUの今日の為替レートは、2.67%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり9.94の安値と10.18の高値で取引されました。

InfuSystems Holdings Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

1日のレンジ
9.94 10.18
1年のレンジ
4.61 11.04
以前の終値
9.75
始値
10.15
買値
10.01
買値
10.31
安値
9.94
高値
10.18
出来高
319
1日の変化
2.67%
1ヶ月の変化
-6.62%
6ヶ月の変化
85.03%
1年の変化
50.75%
