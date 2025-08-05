CotationsSections
INFU
INFU: InfuSystems Holdings Inc

9.99 USD 0.02 (0.20%)
Secteur: Soins de Santé Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de INFU a changé de -0.20% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 9.85 et à un maximum de 10.09.

Range quotidien
9.85 10.09
Range Annuel
4.61 11.04
Clôture Précédente
10.01
Ouverture
10.05
Bid
9.99
Ask
10.29
Plus Bas
9.85
Plus Haut
10.09
Volume
408
Changement quotidien
-0.20%
Changement Mensuel
-6.81%
Changement à 6 Mois
84.66%
Changement Annuel
50.45%
