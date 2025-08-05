Devises / INFU
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
INFU: InfuSystems Holdings Inc
9.99 USD 0.02 (0.20%)
Secteur: Soins de Santé Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de INFU a changé de -0.20% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 9.85 et à un maximum de 10.09.
Suivez la dynamique InfuSystems Holdings Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
INFU Nouvelles
- Here's Why Ensign Group Shares Are Attracting Investors Now
- Here's What Could Help InfuSystems Holdings (INFU) Maintain Its Recent Price Strength
- Here's Why Pediatrix Medical Shares Are Attracting Investors Now
- Encompass Health Opens New Rehabilitation Hospital in The Villages
- InfuSystems Holdings, Inc. (INFU) Is Up 12.64% in One Week: What You Should Know
- 5 Stocks With Recent Price Strength to Tap Wall Street Rally
- InfuSystems Holdings (INFU) is on the Move, Here's Why the Trend Could be Sustainable
- HUM Expands Musculoskeletal Care Access With New Value-Based Tie-Ups
- InfuSystems Holdings, Inc. (INFU)'s Technical Outlook is Bright After Key Golden Cross
- 'Cooked' To Perfection, Small Caps Sizzle: Top Stocks Under $10
- Acadia & ECU Health Expand Behavioral Care Access in North Carolina
- InfuSystem: A New Sheriff In Town (NYSE:INFU)
- How Much Upside is Left in InfuSystems Holdings (INFU)? Wall Street Analysts Think 41.07%
- Grab These 4 Stocks With Solid Net Profit Margins to Boost Returns
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Envista, BioLife Solutions, InfuSystems and MariMed
- 4 Medical Product Stocks to Watch From a Challenging Industry
- Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why InfuSystems Holdings, Inc. (INFU) is a Great Choice
- Recent Price Trend in InfuSystems Holdings (INFU) is Your Friend, Here's Why
- Why InfuSystems Holdings (INFU) Might be Well Poised for a Surge
- Can InfuSystems Holdings (INFU) Climb 79.52% to Reach the Level Wall Street Analysts Expect?
- Are Investors Undervaluing InfuSystems Holdings (INFU) Right Now?
- New Strong Buy Stocks for August 8th
- InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (INFU) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- InfuSystems Holdings, Inc. (INFU) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
Range quotidien
9.85 10.09
Range Annuel
4.61 11.04
- Clôture Précédente
- 10.01
- Ouverture
- 10.05
- Bid
- 9.99
- Ask
- 10.29
- Plus Bas
- 9.85
- Plus Haut
- 10.09
- Volume
- 408
- Changement quotidien
- -0.20%
- Changement Mensuel
- -6.81%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 84.66%
- Changement Annuel
- 50.45%
20 septembre, samedi