시세섹션
통화 / INFU
주식로 돌아가기

INFU: InfuSystems Holdings Inc

9.99 USD 0.02 (0.20%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

INFU 환율이 오늘 -0.20%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 9.85이고 고가는 10.09이었습니다.

InfuSystems Holdings Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

INFU News

일일 변동 비율
9.85 10.09
년간 변동
4.61 11.04
이전 종가
10.01
시가
10.05
Bid
9.99
Ask
10.29
저가
9.85
고가
10.09
볼륨
408
일일 변동
-0.20%
월 변동
-6.81%
6개월 변동
84.66%
년간 변동율
50.45%
20 9월, 토요일