통화 / INFU
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
INFU: InfuSystems Holdings Inc
9.99 USD 0.02 (0.20%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
INFU 환율이 오늘 -0.20%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 9.85이고 고가는 10.09이었습니다.
InfuSystems Holdings Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
INFU News
- Here's Why Ensign Group Shares Are Attracting Investors Now
- Here's What Could Help InfuSystems Holdings (INFU) Maintain Its Recent Price Strength
- Here's Why Pediatrix Medical Shares Are Attracting Investors Now
- Encompass Health Opens New Rehabilitation Hospital in The Villages
- InfuSystems Holdings, Inc. (INFU) Is Up 12.64% in One Week: What You Should Know
- 5 Stocks With Recent Price Strength to Tap Wall Street Rally
- InfuSystems Holdings (INFU) is on the Move, Here's Why the Trend Could be Sustainable
- HUM Expands Musculoskeletal Care Access With New Value-Based Tie-Ups
- InfuSystems Holdings, Inc. (INFU)'s Technical Outlook is Bright After Key Golden Cross
- 'Cooked' To Perfection, Small Caps Sizzle: Top Stocks Under $10
- Acadia & ECU Health Expand Behavioral Care Access in North Carolina
- InfuSystem: A New Sheriff In Town (NYSE:INFU)
- How Much Upside is Left in InfuSystems Holdings (INFU)? Wall Street Analysts Think 41.07%
- Grab These 4 Stocks With Solid Net Profit Margins to Boost Returns
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Envista, BioLife Solutions, InfuSystems and MariMed
- 4 Medical Product Stocks to Watch From a Challenging Industry
- Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why InfuSystems Holdings, Inc. (INFU) is a Great Choice
- Recent Price Trend in InfuSystems Holdings (INFU) is Your Friend, Here's Why
- Why InfuSystems Holdings (INFU) Might be Well Poised for a Surge
- Can InfuSystems Holdings (INFU) Climb 79.52% to Reach the Level Wall Street Analysts Expect?
- Are Investors Undervaluing InfuSystems Holdings (INFU) Right Now?
- New Strong Buy Stocks for August 8th
- InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (INFU) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- InfuSystems Holdings, Inc. (INFU) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
일일 변동 비율
9.85 10.09
년간 변동
4.61 11.04
- 이전 종가
- 10.01
- 시가
- 10.05
- Bid
- 9.99
- Ask
- 10.29
- 저가
- 9.85
- 고가
- 10.09
- 볼륨
- 408
- 일일 변동
- -0.20%
- 월 변동
- -6.81%
- 6개월 변동
- 84.66%
- 년간 변동율
- 50.45%
20 9월, 토요일